LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.13 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Earnings History for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

