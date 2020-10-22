Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

