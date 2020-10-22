Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report