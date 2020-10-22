Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

