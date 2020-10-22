Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $680.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $115,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 35,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $359,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Earnings History for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

