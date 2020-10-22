Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $33.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

