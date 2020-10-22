Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $33.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report