Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Blue Apron has set its Q3 2020

Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -4.56. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,110 and have sold 16,593 shares valued at $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

