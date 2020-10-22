Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Blue Apron has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -4.56. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
