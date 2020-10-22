AMETEK (AME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK stock opened at $107.15 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

