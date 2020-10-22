Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AJG opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

