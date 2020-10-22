Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

