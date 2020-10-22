Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,820.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,031.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,343 shares of company stock worth $1,313,854. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.