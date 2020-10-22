Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seattle Genetics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGEN opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.74.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

