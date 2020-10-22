Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seattle Genetics has set its FY 2020
Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGEN opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.74.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

