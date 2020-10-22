Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.94 on Thursday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.12 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock worth $7,760,220 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

