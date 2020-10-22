Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.60. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

