Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAH stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $493,336.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

