Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.84.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

