Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

