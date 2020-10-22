Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($24.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBR opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.33. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Earnings History for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report