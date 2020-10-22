Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($24.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBR opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.33. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

