Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

