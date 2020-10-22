Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

