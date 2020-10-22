International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
