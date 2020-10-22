International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

