Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.17-0.23 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KN stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

