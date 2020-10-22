Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

