Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$354.85 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$422,910.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

