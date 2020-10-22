Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

