Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.