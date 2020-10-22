Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.59. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 126,498 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 877.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

