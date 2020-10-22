eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

EHTH stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

