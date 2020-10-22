Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT.L) (LON:ORIT) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44). Approximately 635,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 819,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

In other news, insider Philip Austin purchased 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,192.50 ($14,623.07).

