Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 175,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 113,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.34 price target on the stock.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million and a P/E ratio of -43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.63.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.