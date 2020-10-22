SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK) fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.12 and last traded at $105.23. 4,931,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,468,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:JNK)

SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF , formerly SPDR Lehman High Yield Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index. The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality.

