Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 9,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 63,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in Reptile project, which covers an area of 1,131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2.

Latest News

