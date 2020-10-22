American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

American Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Stock Price Up 1.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Stock Price Up 1.4%
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Trading 3.6% Higher
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Trading 3.6% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Shares Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Shares Down 0%
Jacada Trading 2% Higher
Jacada Trading 2% Higher
Deep Yellow Shares Up 0.2%
Deep Yellow Shares Up 0.2%
American Bank Stock Price Up 3.4%
American Bank Stock Price Up 3.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report