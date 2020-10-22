Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

