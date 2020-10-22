Barclays Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €140.13 ($164.85).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €159.60 ($187.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €145.02 and its 200-day moving average is €139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 407.14. zooplus AG has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52 week high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

