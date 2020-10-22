ReneSola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 697 call options.
SOL stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
