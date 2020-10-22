ReneSola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 697 call options.

SOL stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

