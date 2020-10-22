Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 43,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,810 call options.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $55,903,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $18,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

