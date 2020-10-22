Laureate Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,617 call options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.

LAUR stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

