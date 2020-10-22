Laureate Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,617 call options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.
LAUR stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
