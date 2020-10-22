Matador Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 35,803 put options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the typical volume of 3,315 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $980.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

