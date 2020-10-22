Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brookdale Senior Living Call Options (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.
NYSE BKD opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.58. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
