Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Brookdale Senior Living Call Options (NYSE:BKD)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 880% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

NYSE BKD opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.58. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 671.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

