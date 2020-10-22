Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,539.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,229.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

