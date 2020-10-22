ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €4.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €4.36 ($5.13).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of €9.82 ($11.55). The firm has a market cap of $491.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Correction

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Stock Price Up 1.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Stock Price Up 1.4%
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Trading 3.6% Higher
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Trading 3.6% Higher
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Shares Down 0%
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Shares Down 0%
Jacada Trading 2% Higher
Jacada Trading 2% Higher
Deep Yellow Shares Up 0.2%
Deep Yellow Shares Up 0.2%
American Bank Stock Price Up 3.4%
American Bank Stock Price Up 3.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report