ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €4.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €4.36 ($5.13).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. ElringKlinger AG has a 12-month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of €9.82 ($11.55). The firm has a market cap of $491.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

