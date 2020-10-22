CoreCivic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 1,828 call options.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CoreCivic by 101.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXW opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $819.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

