Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 955% compared to the average volume of 216 call options.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $56.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

