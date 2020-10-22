Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 259.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

