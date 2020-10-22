Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.28 ($33.27).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €30.71 ($36.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.