Steel Dynamics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.
Shares of STLD stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
