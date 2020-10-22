Steel Dynamics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

