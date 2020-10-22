JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 50 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 50.78.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

