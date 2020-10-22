Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 1,747 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,240,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in China Mobile by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHL opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.9871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

