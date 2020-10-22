Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ANIK opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

