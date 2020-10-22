Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $303.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $303.00 price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 69.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 141,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 66.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

